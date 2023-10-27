Cooking grease spill causes drivers to lose control on FM407 in Argyle

FM407 was closed in both directions in Argyle as emergency crews cleaned up a large cooking oil spill Thursday.

Westbound and eastbound FM407 between U.S. Highway 377 and Interstate 35W were closed, as well as westbound FM407 between FM1830 and U.S. 377.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and Argyle police responded to a truck leaking oil on the roadway Wednesday morning after drivers reported that they lost control of their vehicles.

The Denton and Flower Mound fire departments also responded to provide assistance.

Emergency crews closed the road due to the slick conditions. After a few hours, ESD 1 said the Denton Fire Department identified the liquid as cooking grease, including cottonseed oil, soybean oil, olive oil and peanut oil.

A hazmat crew responded to the scene to begin cleanup and planned to apply an absorbent to the road.

Mitigation was expected to take an extended period of time, the Argyle Police Department said on Facebook. Drivers were advised to avoid the area in the meantime.