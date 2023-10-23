25 years on, Denton hands out 700 free trees to locals during annual giveaway

Staffers and volunteers loaded up 700 free trees for locals during Denton's Community Tree Giveaway at the city landfill.

This year marked the 25th annual tree giveaway, Denton's largest and longest-running tree giveaway.

Planting new trees enhances Denton's urban canopy and helps the city sustain community growth, economic vitality and public health.

Autumn Natalie, program and events manager at the Denton Parks and Recreation Department, said Denton locals have continued to support the tree giveaway since it benefits the community.

“We recognize that a lot of our native forests are disappearing,” Natalie said. “So, we want to make sure that we don't lose those trees as well. So we offer those trees to our residents."

Six different trees were given to locals. This included the Shumard oak, autumn blaze maple, cedar elm, Mexican plum, Nellie Stevens holly tree, and the signature Texas Redbud.

Natalie said they select a variety of native, adapted and drought-tolerant trees tailored to Denton's soil and heat.

“We recognize that Texas is a very tough place for things to grow,” Natalie said, “So, we pick trees that are established for this climate.”

The Texas Redbud is the most popular tree that locals get since Denton is known as the redwood capital of Texas.

“So people love the red buds,” Natalie said. “In about eight minutes, they were sold out.”

There’s a long waiting list every year. Natalie said this year they had about 300 individuals who were on the waiting list and were able to come at the end of the giveaway event to get an unclaimed tree.

“It’s incredibly popular,” Natalie said. “This being our 25th — we sell out every year.”

It takes about 80 staffers and volunteers to make the event run efficiently — it’s something Natalie is proud of since everyone knows it is benefiting the community.

“Everyone here recognizes that we are doing a community good," Natalie said. "There's a benefit to giving trees away and planting trees in their community."