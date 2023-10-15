'This community is our community.' Thousands show up in Dallas to march for Palestinians

Thousands of people rallied in front of Dallas City Hall on Sunday to show support for Palestinians and to speak out against Israel’s military action in Gaza.

Some carried signs that read “Free Palestine,” “Decolonize Palestine” and “From The River To Sea Palestine Will Be Free.” Others held signs denouncing the United States’ aid to Israel. Many waved the Palestinian flag which is comprised of three horizontal stripes of black, white and green and a red triangle.

Johnathan Johnson / KERA Participants march during a Free Palestine rally in Downtown Dallas on October 15, 2023.

A young woman named Noor, who did not give her last name, spoke about her anguish. She said four family members in Gaza were killed and eight of their homes were demolished.

“The past week has been a terrifying nightmare for us,” she said. “The grief and the heartbreak that followed were indescribable.

This wasn’t the first time her family has suffered losses. In 2014, she said her cousin and cousin’s children were killed during a 50-day-long Israeli military operation in Gaza, which began after Hamas kidnapped and killed three Israeli teenagers in the West Bank.

A few days ago, her cousin’s husband, who survived the 2014 attack, was killed when Israel’s military bombed his residential building.

“The constant fear of losing more of our family keeps us up at night,” Noor said. “As we gather here today, I urge you to recognize the humanity in this crisis. These are not just statistics or headlines. They’re the lives of families like mine torn apart by an ongoing apartheid.”

The crowd drew support from people of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds, including El Salvador, Mexico and Colombia.

Johnathan Johnson / KERA A group of young women in support of Palestine at Dallas City Hall on October 15, 2023.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt was also there and spoke to the crowd.

“This community is our community and as Palestine is under attack, as this genocide continues, as lives are lost, it’s important that the Black Lives Matter community stands with you all and let you all know that this is our community and that, yes, I am your brother,” Merritt said.

Vicki Nassar, whose husband is Palestinian, said the past week has been devastating for them. Nassar’s husband has family in the West Bank and says the area is currently under an Israeli lockdown.

“There’s no words to describe it,” Nassar said referring to Israel’s military operation in Gaza. “Yes, Hamas [attacked], but everybody’s ignoring the fact what Israel is doing in retaliation. They are not punishing Hamas. They’re punishing the Palestinian people.”

Nassar said she’s fielded a lot of questions about the war from friends and family members during the past week.

“This has been going on for 75 years. This didn’t just happen last week,” Nassar said. “This has been an ongoing thing and people believe the last six days is where it started. No, look up your history.”

For Nada Elarja, who’s 18, the bombing in Gaza angers her.

“They’re going through genocide. It’s not a war,” she said. “They don’t have weapons. It’s unfair and it’s unjust.”

Elarja said her family has been grieving because they have relatives living in Gaza. She knows one family member there has died but not sure how others are doing or if they’re still alive because they don’t have a way of contacting them.

Johnathan Johnson/Johnathan Johnson/ KERA Nada Elarja attended the Free Palestine Rally. Elarja said she and her family are worried because they have relatives in Gaza.

Elarja said she urges other young people to do their research and learn more about what’s happening in the region.

After Hamas militants launched an unprecedent attack Oct. 7 that left more than 1,300 people dead, Israel retaliated with attacks, cutting off electricity and water in Gaza. Food and medical care are also in short supply. Reports indicate more than 2,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza in the latest military offensive.

Rallies and protests have taken place across the United States in support of Israel and the Palestinian community.

Last week, hundreds of Jewish residents, religious and civic leaders gathered at Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth for a solidarity vigil for Israel.

Rabbi Zimmerman of Beth-El Congregation mentioned the importance of the vigil being an all-community event and recognized Jewish, Protestant, Catholic and Islamic religious leaders during the vigil, according to the Fort Worth Report.

“I know you and your community hurt as much as we hurt, and no words, prayers change what this is for both of us. Your presence here tonight means more than I can say,” Zimmerman said, addressing the president of the Islamic Association of Tarrant County in the crowd.

Johnathan Johnson / KERA A participant holds a “Free Gaza” sign at a rally held at Dallas City Hall on October 15, 2023.

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org. You can follow Stella on Twitter @stellamchavez.

