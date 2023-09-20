Argyle cancels events due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

The town of Argyle canceled two events scheduled this week due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The canceled events include a Town Hall open house that was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, and the senior bingo luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“The decision was not made lightly, but the health and safety of our residents is more important to us,” says a town statement on social media.

The open house was for residents to tour the Town Hall facility and meet staff and town board and commission members.

The senior lunch and bingo event occurs on the second Thursday of each month, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Argyle staff members say they expect to proceed with the annual bulk cleanup event Saturday, Sept. 23, at Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St.

Denton County has seen a rise in COVID-19 numbers with more than 2,000 cases from July to August that may be related to EG.5, better known as the Eris variant.

Denton County Public Health recommends staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, monitoring daily health and getting vaccinated.

If exposed to COVID-19, isolate, take a COVID test and wear a mask when recommended.