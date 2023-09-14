1 dead, police officer hospitalized after South Dallas shooting

One person is dead, an officer is in the hospital and the man responsible hasn't been found after a shooting in Dallas Thursday afternoon, police said.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters officers responded to a call about a shooting at the 4800 block of Scyene Road around 1:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived at the shooting, they actually witnessed a shooting occurring between a suspect and another individual in a car," Garcia said. "At some point, that suspect saw the officers, began shooting at the officers. The officers returned fire at that point."

The man involved in the shooting got into a car and led officers on a chase to the 4700 block of Second Avenue, Garcia said. The man then began driving toward officers on the other side of the street.

Garcia said the man once again fired at officers, who returned fire. One of the officers was struck by the alleged gunman, Garcia said.

"Luckily, he was wearing his bulletproof vest," Garcia said. "I will say, I visited the officer at the hospital before I got to the scene and the officer's in good spirits and is stable, and we're very lucky today."

Police say they haven't found the man responsible for the shootings. The victim involved in the initial shooting is dead, but police say his identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Police released a photo of what they say is the shooter's vehicle — a gray Ford F-150 — and a picture of the alleged shooter.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.