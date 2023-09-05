Denton Fire will hire six new firefighters with $2 million grant to bolster staff

The Denton Fire Department was awarded over $2 million in federal funds to fully provide for six more firefighter positions.

The grant will fund the six full-time firefighter positions over a three-year period.

The increased staffing will help decrease call response times and promote firefighter recruitment and retention, according to a Friday city press release.

The department received the funds through the 2022 Staffin for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program.

This is the fifth time the department has been awarded funds from the SAFER program. In total, the department has received about $8.8 million in SAFER funds, providing for 30 positions.

The grant has not required the city of Denton to match funding since 2021.