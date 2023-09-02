Paxton, supporters gather for Labor Day picnic in Collin County days before impeachment trial begins

Just days before his impeachment trial over possible interference with a federal investigation, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – along with his loyal supporters – was scheduled to speak at a Labor Day Picnic in Collin County.

Along with Paxton, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, State Senator Angela Paxton and County Sheriff Jim Skinner were also scheduled to speak at the event.

“I think a lot of people are here because of him,” Collin County GOP Chairman Abraham George said.

“They want to talk to him and see him … this is like his first and probably the only public appearance in between the trial and the impeachment. So we're all excited.”

Paxton has been at the center of controversy in Texas politics since late May when a Republican-led Texas House issued 20 articles of impeachment over allegations ranging from securities fraud to helping interfere with an investigation into campaign donations.

Some members of the House General Investigating Committee say they received calls from Paxton threatening political retribution.

Multiple Republican lawmakers voted to impeach Paxton, despite his seemingly strong grasp on his party in Texas. In August, Senate leaders published nearly 4,000 pages of documents submitted as part of the impeachment investigation.

According to the investigation, Paxton attempted to use his office to shield Nate Paul – a real estate investor and close friend of Paxton – from charges related to lying to financial lending institutions.

Paxton asked David Maxwell, the former director of the Criminal Law Enforcement for the Office of the Attorney General, to investigate Paul.

According to the investigation documents, Maxwell told House investigators that he knew at the time what Paxton was asking him to do was “not legal and was not right.”

Paxton’s trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. on September 5.

Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán contributed to this story.

