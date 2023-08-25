Dallas County’s top bookkeeper is out after months of payroll problems

Dallas County Auditor Darryl Thomas has resigned after the county has grappled with months of payroll problems that followed a system upgrade.

"Darryl Thompson was a Dallas County employee for over 24 years," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. " We wish him the best now and in the future."

Jenkins said the county's "internal team" and an outside consultant "remain committed to resolving the payroll issues."

The Dallas Morning News, citing unnamed county officials, said Thomas was given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired .

The payroll problems, which shorted county workers’ and contractors’ income and other benefits, triggered a federal investigation. The problems stemmed from an upgrade to the county’s payroll systems.

In June, the U.S. Department of Labor opened an investigation after Dallas County employees complained they weren’t being fully paid, the Morning News has reported. Employees have complained they’re not seeing paid time off accruing at the correct rate, and missing pay for hours worked.

It’s unclear how many of the county’s 6,800 workers have been impacted.