© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tarrant County hires recruitment agency to help fill nearly 300 open positions at detention center

KERA | By Gloria Farris
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
Manny Ramirez Tarrant County Commissioner of Precinct 4, listens to a speaker during the weekly commissioners meeting in downtown Fort Worth on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Emily Nava
/
KERA / Archive
Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez voted to approve hiring a recruitment agency to fill the detention officer positions at the Tarrant County Jail.

Tarrant County Commissioners approved Tuesday the collaboration between the Tarrant County Jail and a recruitment agency for new detention officers.

Officials voted 3-0 to work with recruiting agency Recourse Communications, Inc. to fill the almost 300 open officer positions at the detention center.

Commissioners Alisa Simmons and Roy Charles Brooks were absent from the meeting.

County Administrator G.K. Maenius said during the meeting that the agency has also been used in other North Texas counties like Denton and Dallas.

Maenius said that the 90-day process would not exceed $37,485.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s office has reported a staffing crisis since the COVID pandemic began.

Tarrant County’s five detention facilities have the capacity for 5,000 inmates and about 1,000 detention and peace officers are expected to staff the jail.

Local activists have expressed their frustration for what they say is lack of action to address the high number of deaths at the Tarrant County Jail in the past six years.

Commissioner Manny Ramirez said this action is not a fix-all decision, but it is still important.

“Anything that we can do, any resources we can utilize to help get them staffed up, that alleviates the pressure of the jail--then I think it's worth the effort,” he said.

Gloria Farris covers Fort Worth and Tarrant County. Got a tip? Email Gloria at gfarris@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you

Tags
News Tarrant CountyTarrant County Commissioners CourtTarrant County JailTarrant County Sheriff Department
Gloria Farris
Gloria is a News Reporter at KERA covering news from the Fort Worth and Tarrant County area.
See stories by Gloria Farris
Related Content