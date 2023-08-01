Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center provides relief from heat for outdoor workers

Record hot temperatures are a real concern for outdoor workers — many don’t have the option of going inside an air-conditioned office.

Some organizations like the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center in Dallas are offering some relief this summer. Until at least August 15, the center is handing out free hydration kits packed with water, Gatorade, snacks, towels, handheld fans and sunscreen.

The kits are available for city, county and state employees who work outdoors, such as first responders. Other outdoor occupations like lawn care service providers, construction workers and delivery drivers are also eligible. However, a person must present a valid work ID badge. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and and only one kit per person will be handed out.

Trina Terrell-Andrews is CEO of the Heroes Basketball Center. She says those who meet the criteria can stop by weekdays, except Sundays, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Andrews, staff and volunteers have also hand-delivered kits to people who weren't able to visit the center because of work or other obligations.

“The first time we delivered to our postal man on our route here, he was just like, ‘Oh my God, thank you so much. This is amazing,’” she said. “[I asked] ‘Is it adequate? Is it enough?’ He said, ‘It’s more than enough.’ And so he was just appreciative of it.”

Terrell-Andrews said it's possible the center may extend the initiative past August 15, depending on the temperatures and demand for kits. The public can donate bottled water and other hydration items to the center, which is located at 1800 Bonnie View Road. For more information, call 214-379-7451.

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org. You can follow Stella on Twitter @stellamchavez.

