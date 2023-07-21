© 2023 KERA News
First human case of West Nile virus reported in Denton County

By Amber Gaudet | Denton Record-Chronicle
Published July 21, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT
Dead mosquitos lie in a petri dish.
LM Otero
/
AP
The first case of West Nile virus has been identified in Denton County in a Flower Mound resident.

The first case of West Nile virus this year has been identified in Denton County, Denton County Public Health announced Thursday.

An unidentified Flower Mound resident was diagnosed with West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease, the department reported. To protect confidentiality, no further identifying information has been released about the patient.

“As mosquito traps in Denton County have become more active over the summer, we are now seeing our first human case of West Nile virus,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

To minimize the risk of contracting the virus, Denton County Public Health advises that residents wear long sleeves and pants outside and use EPA-registered mosquito repellent. Draining standing water near homes or using BTI briquettes known as “mosquito dunks” for water that cannot be drained can minimize mosquito breeding sites.

Residents can find mosquito maps and more information on West Nile virus on the DCPH West Nile website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

News Denton CountyDenton County Public HealthDenton Record-ChronicleWest Nilepublic health
Amber Gaudet | Denton Record-Chronicle
