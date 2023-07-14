Dallas Municipal Court scheduled to reopen Monday, after two-day closure.

The Dallas Municipal Court system is planning to reopen on Monday, after being closed for two days due to technical difficulties. That’s according to court and city officials.

A Wednesday press release stated the court would be closed but did not include any details as to the extent of the technical issues that has caused services to be disrupted.

Jennifer Brown is the manager of public information for the City of Dallas’ media team. She says that this service interruption has no connection to the early May ransomware attack that knocked out several City of Dallas services for weeks.

“This is an isolated issue that has no correlation with any issues from the past,” Brown said.

All court cases scheduled for Friday will be “reset” and scheduled for a future date. Residents who were planning on being in court will be notified individually by the city about their new hearing date.

Additionally, the court won’t be able to accept payments “in person, online or by phone.” Any citations due while the court is shut down can be paid when services are restored.

Brown says Municipal court officials expect the closure to be temporary and should reopen soon.

“Tentatively, we are expecting that court should be back on Monday…July 17 at 7:30 a.m.,” Brown said. “If we receive information today that would lead us to believe otherwise, we will convey that to the public as quickly as possible.”

The city could not give any more details as to the exact nature of the issues causing the closure but confirmed that notice of rescheduled court hearings would be going out by mail.

