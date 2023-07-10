Dozens opposed the NRA moving to Richardson — and then learned the reports weren't accurate

Dozens of people went to the Richardson city council meeting on Monday to urge the council to stop the National Rifle Association from moving its headquarters to the city — but it turns out that wasn’t necessary.

“The prior news media reports on this subject were incorrect,” said Don Manger, the city manager.

Some local media that the NRA visited a potential office space in Richardson that State Farm owns in late June. Magner read a statement from State Farm that refuted that. He also shared a statement from the NRA that said while they’re considering a move to Texas, the organization isn’t relocating to Richardson.

The crowd at the meeting erupted into applause in response.

Crystal Roberts from Richardson signed up to speak against the NRA moving to the area at the city council meeting. She said the fight to keep the NRA out of the area isn’t over.

“I know that they are still looking at Texas and North Texas,” Roberts said.

Parts of Richardson are in Collin County, a traditionally conservative area that has elected pro-gun politicians like Texas House Representative Jeff Leach, who cosponsored the bill that would become the state’s permitless carry law. But a growing number of residents in the area have been speaking out for gun reforms after a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen where a gunman killed eight people in May.

Blair Taylor said Moms Demand Action saw its membership increase after the shooting in Allen. She’s the community outreach coordinator for the organization’s Dallas chapter.

“People are fed up,” Taylor said. “We know the majority of America supports gun safety legislation and unfortunately, our Texas lawmakers have ignored that.”

Protesters called out those politicians by name at a protest in Allen a few days after the shooting at the outlet mall, including Governor Greg Abbott, calling to “vote them out.”

Taylor said the motivation to speak out against gun violence will keep getting stronger until there’s change.

“As long as our lawmakers don't take action on gun violence, we will see people begin to get more invested because at some point everyone will be touched in a personal way,” she said.

