Three killed, 8 wounded in Fort Worth shooting

Published July 4, 2023
Fort Worth Police say a shooting at a neighborhood gathering in west Fort Worth just before midnight Monday left three people dead and several others wounded.

According to police, shots were fired into a crowd of several hundred people near the 3400 block of Horne Street in the Como neighborhood, where the annual ComoFest was held earlier in the evening.

Eight people are at area hospitals in unknown conditions, according to police. Out of 11 victims, 10 are adults and one is a juvenile. No victims have been identified and no arrests have been made.

In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday morning, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said she is "devastated by the news of a mass shooting."

This post will be updated as more details become available.

