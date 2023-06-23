© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Child experts: Government policies create fear and harm immigrant children

KERA | By Stella M. Chávez
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church after evaluating newly arrived migrants being housed in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles on June 14, 2023. A group of migrants who arrived by bus from Texas -- including some children -- were dropped off at Union Station Wednesday and were being cared for at the church. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a "sanctuary" for immigrants.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
/
AP
Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church after evaluating newly arrived migrants being housed in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles on June 14, 2023. A group of migrants who arrived by bus from Texas -- including some children -- were dropped off at Union Station Wednesday and were being cared for at the church. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a "sanctuary" for immigrants.

Child experts from around the country met virtually Thursday to discuss how government policies affect immigrant children. The Texas-based Children at Risk hosted the forum, which delved into topics like border enforcement, education and health care.

In recent months, both Texas and Florida have pass enforcement bills, but participants said there hasn’t been much discussion about how these impact children.

Wendy Cervantes, Director of Immigration and Immigrant Families at The Center for Law and Social Policy, says one concern of hers is the increased collaboration between federal and local law enforcement agencies.

“That’s specifically because these collaborations create a climate of fear for immigrants who may be more reluctant to drive or interact with local police because of fear of being turned over to ICE because of a routine traffic stop or even just reaching out to a police for help.”

Cervantes says it’s also troubling because immigrants of color are more likely to be victims of racial profiling.

Child experts say there should be more discussion about how some immigration policies harm children. For example, research has shown that the fear of potentially losing a parent can have a long-term impact on the development of a child.

“I also think it’s worthwhile to note that it’s actually public outcry and response to the harm on kids that has actually led to policy change at different points in time,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes recalls the criticism the Trump administration received over its family separation policy, which was ultimately ended.

Got a tip? Email Stella M. Chávez at schavez@kera.org. You can follow Stella on Twitter @stellamchavez.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags
News KERA NewsBorder & ImmigrationChildren at Risk
Stella M. Chávez
Stella M. Chávez is KERA’s immigration/demographics reporter/blogger. Her journalism roots run deep: She spent a decade and a half in newspapers – including seven years at The Dallas Morning News, where she covered education and won the Livingston Award for National Reporting, which is given annually to the best journalists across the country under age 35.
See stories by Stella M. Chávez
Related Content