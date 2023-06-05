Plano has top park system in Texas, new ranking shows

Plano’s park system is No. 1 in Texas in a new ranking of the largest cities in the country.

The nonprofit Trust for Public Land’s latest ParkScore index, an annual report comparing park systems in the 100 most populous cities, ranks Plano 16th nationally based on 5 characteristics: acreage, access, investment, amenities and equity.

Plano Mayor John Muns says the city’s parks stand out because of their accessibility and long history.

“We have parks that are refined and have a lot of athletic opportunities. Then we can open space that’s remained natural. We have water parks and splash pads and things like that.

"We have a variety of amenities in our parks system, but the greatest part of it is there’s a park close to everyone in Plano."

About 80% of Plano residents live 10 minutes away from one of the city’s 142 parks, which total more than 4,500 acres. Plano’s median park size is more than double the national average at 14 acres.

Plano Parks and Recreation spokesperson Kelley Crimmins says the city’s parks manage to serve a growing diverse population.

“We are touching the lives of so many people across the gamut,” she said, “breaking down those barriers or participation when it comes to cost or location.”

The city scored 74 out of a possible 100 points for park acreage. Additionally, it scored an 89 for the “relative financial health” of the park system.

Plano spends $196 per resident on its park system each year, the report notes, the most in the DFW area. Dallas – which ranks No. 43 on the ParkScore index – spends $124 per resident.

Crimmins says the top ranking is one of the highest honors a park agency like theirs can receive, but she gives much of the praise to the city’s residents.

“The first thing we want to do is thank the residents who have approved the projects through bond referendums…and supporting our operations, providing us feedback,” she said. “Having that close connection with our residents helps us better serve them.”