Dallas municipal courts expected to remain closed through May 30

The Dallas Municipal Court is expected to remain closed through May 30. It was shut down earlier this month after the City of Dallas was the target of a weeks-long ransomware attack.

A press released on Monday afternoon says that while the court has been closed since May 3 due to “the network outage,” Dallas resident have been able to mail important documents to the court.

The Royal ransomware group infiltrated city servers in early May. The city has released periodic updates as to the status of the attack.

A May 8 press release about the attack listed numerous questions about how city servers were infected, if the city would pay any ransom and if personal information would be leaked. But the city says because there is an ongoing criminal investigation into the attack “the city cannot comment on specific details.”

The statement also adds that “at this time the City has no indication that customer information such as billing data or personally identifiable information has been leaked from City systems or databases.”

City officials say if that changes, they will reach out to individuals affected by the attack.

The city said “there remains no established evidence of a data leak,” and the court closure was previously planned in Monday's press release. Any documents or citation payments due while the court is closed will be processed after the court estimated reopening on May 30.

