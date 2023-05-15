© 2023 KERA News
Uvalde asks public for private space as one-year mark of Robb Elementary shooting looms

KERA | By Marian Navarro | Texas Public Radio
Published May 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
Reggie Daniels
Eric Gay
/
AP
FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School on June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde's mayor, police chief, and district attorney were among the officials in an open letter asking for space as the community continued to mourn the 19 students and 2 teachers who lost their lives in the shooting almost one year ago.

"It is essential to the healing process for our community, and most importantly for our children, to be given this time to grieve together privately," the letter said.

They asked individuals looking to support the Uvalde community to host any events or memorials in their respective hometowns instead of traveling to the city.

Free emotional support services and counseling through the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center and other local agencies remained available to Uvalde residents ahead of the remembrance on May 24.

Uvalde Anniversary Privacy ... by Texas Public Radio

Meanwhile, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District implemented a no-backpack policy for the remainder of the school year.

Students in grades K-12 will be prohibited from bringing backpacks, sling and messenger bags, and large purses to school through May 22.

The district said this policy was issued amid a rise in non-credible social media threats, and it aimed to ensure prohibited items were not brought into its schools.

Marian Navarro | Texas Public Radio
