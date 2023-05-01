Frisco fair canceled because of 'public safety concerns'

“The Frisco Fair will NOT open today,” the city’s press release said. “Additionally, the Frisco Fair’s remaining schedule in Frisco is cancelled due to public safety concerns.”

The fair was scheduled to continue through May 14. But the city shut it down after receiving complaints over the weekend.

Frisco said it took 26 police officers about two hours to respond to an incident at the fair on Saturday. Frisco police said on social media that there were no arrests made or any known gunshot victims.

The police didn’t provide specifics about what happened Saturday but said social media posts were inaccurate. People posted videos of fairgoers running away on social media, including one that had what sounded like a gunshot in the background.

Frisco said anyone who pre-purchased tickets should contact the fair's operator. Mayor Jeff Cheney said on social media that the fair was operated by a third party - not the city.

“We have hundreds of events hosted by 3rd party operators each year that are tremendous successes,” Cheney said. “However, we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to public safety when they are hosted in our city.”

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

