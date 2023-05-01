© 2023 KERA News
Frisco fair canceled because of 'public safety concerns'

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published May 1, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT
Frisco.,Texas.,Usa,On,A,Map
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Frisco officials have canceled the Frisco fair, citing public safety concerns

The city of Frisco shut down the Frisco Fair after multiple complaints about disruptive behavior, fights and even gunshots.

“The Frisco Fair will NOT open today,” the city’s press release said. “Additionally, the Frisco Fair’s remaining schedule in Frisco is cancelled due to public safety concerns.”

The fair was scheduled to continue through May 14. But the city shut it down after receiving complaints over the weekend.

Frisco said it took 26 police officers about two hours to respond to an incident at the fair on Saturday. Frisco police said on social media that there were no arrests made or any known gunshot victims.

The police didn’t provide specifics about what happened Saturday but said social media posts were inaccurate. People posted videos of fairgoers running away on social media, including one that had what sounded like a gunshot in the background.

Frisco said anyone who pre-purchased tickets should contact the fair's operator. Mayor Jeff Cheney said on social media that the fair was operated by a third party - not the city.

“We have hundreds of events hosted by 3rd party operators each year that are tremendous successes,” Cheney said. “However, we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to public safety when they are hosted in our city.”

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

Caroline Love
Caroline Love covers Collin County for KERA and is a member of the Report for America corps. Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
