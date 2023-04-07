Former Sanger officer indicted on excessive use of force charges

A former Sanger police sergeant, Cole Thompson, was indicted Thursday on one count of official oppression and one count of assault following a use of force investigation, according to a news release.

At about 12:31 a.m. Oct. 23, the Sanger Police Department received a call from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch regarding a vehicle disturbance.

When the vehicle reached the Sanger city limits, Sanger officers responded to the incident and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of Willow Street.

The vehicle came to a stop, and officers ordered the male driver to exit the vehicle and walk to the back of it. The news release states that the driver complied with their orders, and that the officers used “physical force” and a Taser before securing him in handcuffs.

In accordance with the department’s use of force policy, the release states that Thompson submitted a use of force report to the Sanger Police Department administration for review. After comparing body camera and in-car footage of the incident to Thompson’s report, the administration determined the incident warranted further review.

Thompson was placed on administrative leave with pay Nov. 7, and the department began an internal investigation. The investigation found that Thompson’s report was inconsistent with the video recordings and that the use of force was excessive, according to the release.

Thompson was terminated from the department on Dec. 9.