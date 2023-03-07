© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tarrant County accepts more than $2 million from latest round of opioid settlements

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published March 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST
The dark wood doors of the Tarrant County Courthouse. There's the county emblem printed on the glass.
Keren Carrión
/
KERA
The latest settlement for Tarrant County comes from a lawsuit against McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

Tarrant County accepted more than $2 million in an opioid lawsuit settlement on Tuesday — part of a series of massive lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The lawsuits accuse the companies of fueling the use of opioids, leading to addiction, overdose and death. Settlements have resulted in billions of dollars in payouts nationwide. The companies dispute the allegations.

Overdose deaths are a leading cause of injury-related death in the U.S., and most of those overdose deaths involve opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest settlement amount for Tarrant County, totaling $2,218,523.80, comes from a lawsuit against McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, District Attorney's Office spokesperson Anna Tinsley Williams said in an email.

The county previously received about $510,000 in opioid settlement money.

The state got $1.17 billion from the national settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, which was the fifth statewide opioid settlement Texas has secured, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

Tarrant County has one more lawsuit pending against CVS, Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons, according to the DA’s office.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags
News KERA NewsTarrant CountyopioidsTarrant County Commissioners Court
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Fort Worth reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Related Content