One killed, two hospitalized in South Texas pipeline explosion

Texas Public Radio | By Paul Flahive
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST
Ho New/REUTERS
/
Damage caused to a natural gas pipeline is seen east of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, in this October 12, 2008 handout released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Police said on Tuesday they were investigating an attempt to bomb a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia that may be connected to a broader threat against energy companies in the area. The RCMP said a hunter discovered a six-foot deep crater on Sunday near the pipeline and added the incident is being treated as a serious crime. REUTERS/RCMP/Handout (CANADA). FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

A pipeline in Pearsall, Texas exploded as a maintenance crew worked on it Tuesday. The blast killed one and two others were hospitalized.

Fire crews were called just before noon Tuesday to respond to the emergency outside the city an hour southwest of San Antonio.

The cause of the explosion has not been made public, but may have come from a leak, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

Federal and state regulators confirmed they were investigating.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Wednesday it was investigating. The Texas Railroad Commission also confirmed its own review.

Nexus Integrity Management, based in Corpus Christi, employed the men, according to OSHA. The company's website says it maintains pipelines. The pipeline belongs to Targa, based in Houston.

The Frio County Sheriff's office did not respond to TPR's requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive is the technology and entrepreneurship reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.
