Snow and rain in the forecast for North Texas Tuesday. Here's what you can expect

Bundle up, North Texas: Parts of the region are expected to get hit with a mix of rain and snow throughout the day Tuesday.

Meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth says heavy rain Tuesday morning will turn into a wintry mix by early afternoon.

"That will likely continue on and off as we go into the rest of the afternoon, likely ending closer to about 10 p.m. or so," he said.

Road conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area should remain relatively safe, with little to no accumulation expected. But drivers headed to areas north or west of the metroplex should be cautious.

"If you're traveling north up to the Gainesville area, northwest over to Bowie, or towards Eastland … those locations are the ones that may see some impacts," he said. "We are expecting up to about three inches of snow to the northwest, and that will be mainly on grassy elevated surfaces, maybe some bridges and overpasses."

The wet weather will clear out Tuesday night, gradually warming up and bringing temperatures in the low 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures will heat up to the 60s, lingering there on Saturday despite a 30% chance of rain.

But the moderate weather won’t last too long — another cold front moving into the area Sunday is expected to push temperatures back down into the mid-40s, Hernandez said.