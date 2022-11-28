Houston issues boil water notice after pressure failure at plant

A boil water notice was issued for the city of Houston on Sunday evening after the water pressure at a purification plant dropped below acceptable levels.

Officials said a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Sunday morning was the cause of the problem.

The city is asking water customers:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.

Let it cool before using.

Individuals without power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.

The city said it would send out an update when the water was safe to use. No timeline was given on when that would occur.

Houston ISD says all schools, offices, facilities will be closed Monday due to the boil water notice.

The office of Gov. Greg Abbott said it has asked the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to “to deploy necessary resources to support the city.”

“We have been in contact with Mayor Turner to offer the full support of the state, and we’re currently working to fulfill the city’s request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results,” Abbott said in a statement.

The Houston Public Works water system serves an estimated 2.2 million people.

