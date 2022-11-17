Dallas police warn of loud noises as they destroy fireworks planned for weekend air show

The Dallas Police Explosive Ordinance Squad is set to perform a "controlled disposal" of the fireworks that were intended for the Wings over Dallas Air Show. Police say the detonations will start at 10 a.m. near West Kiest Boulevard at Mountain Creek, and go off about every 30 minutes until 11:30 a.m.

Six people died Saturday when a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber collided with a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane during the air show in honor of Veterans Day at Dallas Executive Airport.

Organizers with the Commemorative Air Force identified Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Leonard “Len” Root, Dan Ragan and Curt Rowe.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Communications Commissioner are investigating the crash. NTSB said the investigation could take as long as 18 months.