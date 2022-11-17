© 2022 KERA News
Dallas police warn of loud noises as they destroy fireworks planned for weekend air show

KERA | By KERA News
Published November 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST
Dallas Air Show Crash
LM Otero
/
AP
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Expect to hear loud explosions throughout some parts of Dallas Thursday morning, as the Dallas Police Department destroys police pyrotechnics planned for Saturday's air show that left six dead after a mid-air plane crash.

The Dallas Police Explosive Ordinance Squad is set to perform a "controlled disposal" of the fireworks that were intended for the Wings over Dallas Air Show. Police say the detonations will start at 10 a.m. near West Kiest Boulevard at Mountain Creek, and go off about every 30 minutes until 11:30 a.m.

Six people died Saturday when a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber collided with a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane during the air show in honor of Veterans Day at Dallas Executive Airport.

Organizers with the Commemorative Air Force identified Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Leonard “Len” Root, Dan Ragan and Curt Rowe.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Communications Commissioner are investigating the crash. NTSB said the investigation could take as long as 18 months.

