West Dallas residents who live near an asphalt shingle factory demand action from city hall

The letter urges council members to reject a proposal that would allow the factory to continue operating for seven more years. It is run by GAF, which makes roofing materials.

A protest late last week was organized by Singleton United/Unidos, a neighborhood group. Advocates say the factory affects the health of residents and claim that the city has failed to protect them.

Laura Quintero-Chavez is with Downwinders at Risk, an advocacy group that works with communities being harmed by air pollution.

The Oak cliff resident says minority communities in Dallas deserve better treatment.

“They’ve gone through so much environmental injustices, and I just can’t believe that in 2022 we’re still dealing with that — that we still have these communities breathing this toxic air," Quintero-Chavez said.

Several guest speakers spoke at the protest on the plaza of Dallas City Hall. And at one point, protesters chanted "Community needs over corporation greed."

“We can say fresh air is a human right, but it comes at a high cost in Dallas, Texas," said The Rev. Danielle Ayers, a board member with Southern Sector Rising, a Dallas envirionmental justice group.

Ayers said that declining health and quality of life are the result of environmental hazards that disproportionally impact west Dallas.

Got a tip? Email Mya Nicholson at mnicholson@kera.org.

Mya Nicholson reports for KERA's government accountability team. She studies broadcast journalism at the University of North Texas.

