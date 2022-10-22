© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Two shot at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, gunman also reportedly shot by police officer

KERA
Published October 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
Methodist Dallas Medical.jpg
Wikimedia
/
Police are investigating a shooting incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Saturday morning.

Two people were wounded by a gunman in a shooting incident Saturday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

WFAA (Channel 8) has reported that the gunman was shot by a hospital police officer. WFAA also reported that the gunman's victims were found near the labor and delivery area of the hospital.

Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

