Two shot at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, gunman also reportedly shot by police officer

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

WFAA (Channel 8) has reported that the gunman was shot by a hospital police officer. WFAA also reported that the gunman's victims were found near the labor and delivery area of the hospital.

Investigators with the Dallas Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

