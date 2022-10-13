McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.

The plan would expand the existing city-owned McKinney National Airport and open it for commercial air travel by adding terminals with up to four gates for passenger service.

City leaders established an Airport Bond Committee to seek public feedback in the coming months before letting voters decide next year, Fuller said.

"We want the community to buy in," Fuller said. "We don't want to pursue an airport if the community doesn't want to see an airport."

Fuller speculated that the economic impact of the airport could be in the "billions."

As Collin County sees an ongoing population boom, Fuller said McKinney is well-positioned to take advantage of that growth.

“There's no question among anybody that there will certainly be a third if not fourth airport over time in this market in North Texas," Fuller said.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org