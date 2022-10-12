© 2022 KERA News
Dallas Police officer dies following head-on collision

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published October 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed the off-duty police officer died in the hospital after being hit by a wrong-way driver Tuesday night.

A Dallas police officer was killed after being struck by a wrong-way driver in southwest Dallas, police confirmed Wednesday.

Dallas police say Officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving to work on Spur 408 around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night for the start of his shift when his SUV was hit by a driver in a sedan going in the wrong direction.

The officer’s car was pushed into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said.

It rolled several times before stopping on the right shoulder of Spur 408 going northbound near Kiest Boulevard, according to Chief Eddie Garcia.

Arellano was rushed to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Garcia said.

The wrong-way driver, who Garcia said may have been intoxicated, was also hospitalized and in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Arellano had served with the department since 2019, and worked with DPD's northwest patrol division.

