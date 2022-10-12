Dallas Police officer dies following head-on collision

A Dallas police officer was killed after being struck by a wrong-way driver in southwest Dallas, police confirmed Wednesday.

Dallas police say Officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving to work on Spur 408 around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night for the start of his shift when his SUV was hit by a driver in a sedan going in the wrong direction.

The officer’s car was pushed into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said.

It rolled several times before stopping on the right shoulder of Spur 408 going northbound near Kiest Boulevard, according to Chief Eddie Garcia.

Arellano was rushed to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Garcia said.

It is with a heavy heart that I share that, after a brave fight, @DallasPD Officer Jacob Arellano, died this morning as a result of his injuries sustained in the head on collision. Please keep Jacob, his son, his girlfriend, and his family in your prayers. Rest easy brother… — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 12, 2022

The wrong-way driver, who Garcia said may have been intoxicated, was also hospitalized and in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Arellano had served with the department since 2019, and worked with DPD's northwest patrol division.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org