Dallas police shot and killed a man who opened fire in Casa View, chief says

Dallas police shot and killed an armed man in Casa View early Wednesday morning, Chief Eddie Garcia said.

The chief told reporters police responded to a call about a shooting at Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a man armed with a handgun.

That's when officers confronted the unidentified man and told him to drop the weapon, according to Dallas police.

Garcia said the man fired his weapon before police shot back and killed him. He was taken to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

Details of the armed disturbance were not immediately available Wednesday. Both the Dallas Country District Attorney’s Office and the Office of Community Police Oversight were notified of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing, Garcia said.

This is a developing story.