Fall in Texas will begin hotter than usual

An area of high pressure covering most of the state will mean a very hot start to Autumn in Texas when it officially begins Thursday.

Katherine Walts is a National Weather Service Meteorologist in Galveston.

“All the rain and cooler weather is remaining well northeast of us,” she said. “It’s basically like New England and the Midwest that’s getting those cooler and rainier temperatures, while we’re stuck under that high pressure.”

There is some relief coming by early next week, but even then, temperatures will still be above average.

“Each day we’re going to be creeping into the upper 90s and near 100 degrees. I don’t really see it cooling – and not even then by much – by Monday maybe the low 90s," Walts said.

If there's any good news, she says that the dewpoint is down, which translates to slightly lower humidity. Barring any tropical systems entering the gulf and threatening the Texas coastline, the rest of the month looks to be mostly warm and dry.