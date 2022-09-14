Dallas police officers working at a Plano ISD school? Here's why that's happening

The school is located within the city limits of Dallas. Plano ISD will cover the financial costs of the school resource officers.

Large school districts like Dallas ISD have their own police forces. But city council member Cara Mendelsohn said smaller school districts like Plano and Richardson ISD don't have the resources for that.

“I think as a city, we have to recognize that we implement different resources for different areas based on what they're capable of doing and what the needs are,” she said.

The Dallas Police Department also provides officers for Richardson ISD schools that are in Dallas. Richardson ISD pays for 8out of the 10 officers at its campuses. That contract ends in 2024.

Police chief Eddie Garcia said that school safety is a priority, which is why his department is providing schools with resource officers even though Dallas police is having staffing and retention issues.

“As police chief, I can't throw my hands in the air and say, 'I can't help you keep your students safe,'” Garcia said.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

