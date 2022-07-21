Dallas County has recorded its first heat-related death in 2022

A 66-year-old woman was the first Dallas County resident to die from health conditions related to this season’s blistering temperatures. That’s according to the County’s Health and Human Services Department.

Dallas County said the woman had underlying health conditions but didn’t elaborate because of privacy concerns.

County health director Dr. Philip Huang reminded people to hydrate and limit their time outdoors. He says residents without air conditioning may qualify for an emergency window unit. The number to call to ask for an emergency A/C unit is (214)819-1976.

Tarrant County said, as of last week, it's had three heat-related deaths this season.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs over a hundred degrees through at least this weekend.

