Dallas County has recorded its first heat-related death in 2022

KERA | By Bret Jaspers
Published July 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
Heatwave,Hot,Sun.,Climate,Change.,Global,Warming.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Dallas County has reported its first heat-related death. Tarrant County has recorded three heat-related deaths.

A 66-year-old woman was the first Dallas County resident to die from health conditions related to this season’s blistering temperatures. That’s according to the County’s Health and Human Services Department.

Dallas County said the woman had underlying health conditions but didn’t elaborate because of privacy concerns.

County health director Dr. Philip Huang reminded people to hydrate and limit their time outdoors. He says residents without air conditioning may qualify for an emergency window unit. The number to call to ask for an emergency A/C unit is (214)819-1976.

Tarrant County said, as of last week, it's had three heat-related deaths this season.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs over a hundred degrees through at least this weekend.

Bret Jaspers
Bret Jaspers is a reporter for KERA. His stories have aired nationally on the BBC, NPR’s newsmagazines, and APM’s Marketplace. He collaborated on the series Cash Flows, which won a 2020 Sigma Delta Chi award for Radio Investigative Reporting. He's a member of Actors' Equity, the professional stage actors union.
