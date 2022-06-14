© 2022 KERA News
Update: Police identify gunman in Duncanville summer camp shooting

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published June 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT
The Duncanville Fieldhouse was put on lockdown early Monday after a man with a gun started shooting inside the building, where kids were attending a summer day camp.
Google Maps
Authorities say no children, staff or officers were injured in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

Police identified 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned as the suspect in a shooting at Duncanville Fieldhouse where about 250 kids were attending camp.

In a statement released Tuesday, Duncanville Police identified the gunman as 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned, a Dallas resident.

Officials did not provide further details, saying the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

During a press conference Monday, Assistant Police Chief Matthew Stogner said Ned entered the Duncanville Fieldhouse through the lobby doors and fired at least two shots inside the building.

After arriving on the scene, police say officers exchanged gunfire with Ned, fatally shooting him.

Ned was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

