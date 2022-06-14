Update: Police identify gunman in Duncanville summer camp shooting

In a statement released Tuesday, Duncanville Police identified the gunman as 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned, a Dallas resident.

Officials did not provide further details, saying the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

During a press conference Monday, Assistant Police Chief Matthew Stogner said Ned entered the Duncanville Fieldhouse through the lobby doors and fired at least two shots inside the building.

After arriving on the scene, police say officers exchanged gunfire with Ned, fatally shooting him.

Ned was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

