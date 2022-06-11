North Texans march against gun violence

Demonstrators gathered Saturday in front of Frisco's city hall, which served as the starting point for the city's March for our Lives protest against gun violence.

About 200 protesters lined the sidewalks, holding signs and chanting "protect our kids" as they marched down Main Street.

In Frisco, high school students Saanvi Mukkara and Shivani Jayaraj spearheaded the demonstration. It was one of hundreds that took place across the world Saturday, weeks after the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas which left 21 people dead.

Solomon Wilson / KERA Youth lead the crowd of protestors across Main Street in Frisco during gun violence protest.

Retired educator Marian Felberbaum arrived early to the event. She criticized the priorities of some Texas lawmakers who have focused on restricting books in schools.

"Banning books but not guns, very interesting," Felberbaum said. "I was a former educator in New Jersey for 40 years. Down here in Texas, it's a strange place...."

Solomon Wilson / KERA Protestors line Main Street in Frisco during the March for our Lives.

Frisco resident and mother Katrina Adams, who attended the march with her family, says she's wondering when change will come.

"What happened in Uvalde impacted us," Adams said. "I still can't stop thinking about it. We have to do something for my kids, for everyone's kids, for people going to grocery stores, or church, something needs to be done."

