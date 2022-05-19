© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Police find no explosives outside Lockheed Martin plant in Tarrant County after apparent suicide

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
White Settlement PD.jpg
White Settlement Police Department
Law enforcement officials responded to a "suspicious package report after a man tried to gain access to the Lockheed Martin facility in Tarrant County.

The area around Lockheed Martin in Tarrant County has been declared safe after a person died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the main gate on Thursday morning.

The White Settlement Police Department responded to the scene at 5:35 a.m. on Thursday and closed the main gate, rerouting Lockheed employees to other gates, according to a tweet. Fort Worth Police Department bomb technicians were also on the scene investigating a “suspicious device” in a car, according to White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook.

White Settlement police declared the area safe at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, after the bomb technicians found that there were no explosives in the vehicle.

Law enforcement was in the process of reopening Lockheed’s main gate Thursday afternoon. Lockheed Martin is a major defense contractor. The F-35 Strike Fighter is produced as the its Fort Worth plant.

A Lockheed Martin spokesman said the company's "postal address is Fort Worth but we are in the jurisdiction of White Settlement for police coverage."

Cook thanked other local and federal law enforcement agencies for their help in a tweet.

“Thankful the outcome was as safe as it could be!” he wrote.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Tags

News KERA NewsCourts & Criminal JusticeFort Worth
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Fort Worth reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Related Content