Police find no explosives outside Lockheed Martin plant in Tarrant County after apparent suicide

The White Settlement Police Department responded to the scene at 5:35 a.m. on Thursday and closed the main gate, rerouting Lockheed employees to other gates, according to a tweet . Fort Worth Police Department bomb technicians were also on the scene investigating a “suspicious device” in a car, according to White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook.

White Settlement police declared the area safe at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, after the bomb technicians found that there were no explosives in the vehicle.

Law enforcement was in the process of reopening Lockheed’s main gate Thursday afternoon. Lockheed Martin is a major defense contractor. The F-35 Strike Fighter is produced as the its Fort Worth plant.

A Lockheed Martin spokesman said the company's "postal address is Fort Worth but we are in the jurisdiction of White Settlement for police coverage."

Cook thanked other local and federal law enforcement agencies for their help in a tweet.

“Thankful the outcome was as safe as it could be!” he wrote.

