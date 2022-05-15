Overall homelessness is down in Dallas and Collin Counties

While overall homelessness has decreased in Dallas and Collin since last year, service providers say the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create unprecedented challenges.

“Our 2022 Count showed that on any given night, there are 4,410 individuals experiencing homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties," said Joli Robinson, president and CEO of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.

The group's latest report points to some concerning trends, including a growing population of people facing chronic homelessness. In Dallas and Collin Counties, the number of chronically homeless people has nearly doubled since 2020, from about 500 to more than 1,000 people. Robinson says that's in line with national trends.

The data also reveals racial disparities.

“The most striking disparity can be found among people who identify as Black or African American who represent 18% of the general population of Dallas and Collin counties, but account for 54% of people experiencing homelessness,” Robinson said.

