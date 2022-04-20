Dallas files lawsuit linked to Oak Cliff fatal shooting, naming property owner and promoter of event

The Dallas City Attorney’s Office said in a press release late Wednesday that a lawsuit was filed against the property owner, who was identified as St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., in Dallas, and the promoter, Germaud L. Lyons aka Bossman Bubba.

The city wants the suit “to address the ongoing violations of the Dallas city code by seeking injunctive relief and civil penalties.” The City Attorney's Office will provide updates as they move forward with litigation.

The shooting was at a large unpermitted outdoor event called the Epic Easter Bike Out and Field Party on Cleveland Road on April 2-3. The event’s promoters did not have a permit, city officials said.

The city’s police department has recommended the city create stricter regulations for promoter who organize big gatherings.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said seven off-duty Dallas police officers were approved by the department to work at the event but left before the shooting. He said at a meeting last week he’s tightening the rules for off-duty police officers who work as security staff. They must now notify the department at the beginning and end of an off-duty shift.

City Attorney Chris Caso and García are working on an ordinance that would limit the ability of promoters to circumvent the current permit system. They’re also looking into more oversight for landowners who lease their property.

The lawsuit follows an investigation by the city into the Epic Easter Bike Out and Party shooting.

