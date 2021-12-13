Judge may move Aaron Dean’s trial out of Tarrant County this week

Attorneys for Aaron Dean are expecting a judge to make the decision this week on whether or not they can move Dean’s trial out of Tarrant County.

Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, faces murder charges in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. While responding to a call about an open door at Jefferson’s home, Dean shot Jefferson through her window, never identifying himself as an officer, body camera footage shows .

In November, Dean’s lawyers asked the judge to move the trial to another county. They say the extensive publicity surrounding the killing has already poisoned Dean’s chances.

“Since the date of the alleged offense and because of the considerable discussion in the community, there exists in said County so great a prejudice against Mr. Dean that he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial,” Dean’s attorneys wrote in a court motion.

Jefferson’s killing in 2019 has been a huge topic of conversation in the media, and her name comes up in many discussions of racial justice in the community. Dean is white and Jefferson was Black.

Prosecutors argue that the media coverage hasn’t stirred up any bias against Dean, and that it’s too early to ask to move the trial anyway. They’re asking the judge to hold off on a decision until he talks to potential jurors.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 4 , 2022, with the trial set to start on Jan. 10. The defense has also asked to delay the trial, because they say certain expert witnesses will be unavailable.

Judge David Hagerman of Tarrant County’s 297th District Court began hearing each side’s requests on Monday. So far, attorneys have gone back and forth about what the prosecution is required to share with the defense under state law.

The hearing is set to continue on Tuesday at 9 a.m.