Dallas County reports first heat-related death as extreme North Texas temps continue

A 79-year-old woman is the first person in Dallas County to die from a heat-related death this year, Dallas County officials announced Thursday.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the woman was a Dallas resident who lived in east Dallas and did not have pre-existing medical conditions.

"We encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their children from heat-related illness as temperatures remain high throughout the summer," Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director said in a statement. "Hydrate constantly and limit your time outdoors to protect against the intense heat."

The county's first reported heat-related death comes after a report by the Texas Tribune found that Texas could be undercounting heat-related deaths. The Tribune and Inside Climate News found that heat deaths are hard to quantify because of the complexity and subjectivity of the process.

The heat wave will continue into next week, with the hottest temperatures expected this weekend. Heat index values will climb to 102-113 degrees each day. Prolonged heat exposure increases the risk of heat illness. Make sure you stay hydrated and limit time spent outdoors! #txwx pic.twitter.com/jPeS7vj5lg — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 15, 2024

North Texas has been under excessive heat conditions this week with triple-digit temperatures expected to extend through the weekend.

Fort Worth and Dallas were among the areas in North Texas under an excessive heat warning, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The heat indices — or what the temperature will feel like — is forecast to range from 110 to 112 degrees.

The National Weather Service advises residents to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat in air conditioning or the shade, wear loose, light-colored clothing, and to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

