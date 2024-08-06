Dallas County reports first West Nile virus death this year

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting its first human death from West Nile virus this year.

The county said an unidentified woman from the 75230 zip code in North Dallas died after she was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease last Thursday. She had “underlying health conditions,” according to DCHHS.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS. “This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites, which can transmit several diseases including WNV.”

This was the sixth human case reported in the county this season as high mosquito activity in North Texas continues. Four of those cases are still active.

The county first detected the virus in May in mosquito samples taken from Cedar Hill. Since then, mosquitos found in nearly 400 pools across the county have tested positive for West Nile.

Tarrant County reported three human cases in Bedford last month and Denton County reported one human case.

Huang said mosquito activity and the number of positive mosquito pools have been significantly higher this season than in previous years.

DCHHS recommends people use insect repellent, clear out standing water around homes and buildings and wear long, loose-fitting clothing outside to help prevent mosquito bites.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

