Three mosquito traps around Denton test positive for West Nile virus

Three mosquito traps in Denton have tested positive for West Nile virus, the city confirmed Tuesday.

The positive tests are located around Denton:

The intersection of Montecito Drive and Ryan Road.

The intersection of Woodland Street and Brown Drive.

Pecan Creek Water Reclamation Plant at South Mayhill Road and Spencer Road.

Denton is at a Risk Level 3, indicating a public health concern, due to the positive results.

At Risk Level 3, the probability of a human outbreak is low to moderate. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The city recommends the following actions to prevent mosquito bites:

Eliminate standing water around your home where mosquitoes could breed, such as flower pots and clogged rain gutters.

Avoid outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves and long pants while outside.

Apply repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outside.

Denton residents can also pick up a limited supply of free Bti briquettes, which contain the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis, which kills mosquito larvae. Proof of Denton residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, is required, and quantities are limited to two per resident.

Bti briquettes are available at two locations:

Customer Service, 601 E. Hickory St., Suite F, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Denton Composting, 1100 S. Mayhill Road, Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city will continue to conduct routine surveys of adult mosquitoes and screen them for the presence of viruses.

The city will increase the amount of biological agents (Bti) applied to kill mosquito larvae.

About West Nile virus

West Nile virus is spread to people by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No vaccines can prevent and no medications can treat the virus, the CDC states. So preventing mosquito bites is essential.

Most people who become infected do not develop symptoms. However, fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rash can occur.

About 1% of people infected with West Nile virus develop the more serious neuroinvasive form of the virus, which can be deadly.