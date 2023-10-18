Dallas County pop up clinics offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines

Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering free COVID-19 and flu vaccines at pop up clinics throughout the county.

DCHHS director Philip Huang said providing both vaccines makes it more convenient for patients. He said getting the updated COVID vaccine is an extra layer of protection.

“The latest vaccine is really targeted to what is circulating currently out there,” he said.

The county is providing flu vaccines alongside the updated COVID-19 vaccine because of a new state law prohibiting the promotion of COVID-19 vaccinations alone.

Still, Huang said both are necessities.

“The vaccines are very effective at preventing certainly severe illness and hospitalizations and death,” he said. “But they, as time passes, you know, their effectiveness does diminish so you need to sort of these newer vaccines to, you know, get the protection back up.”

Vaccines will be available to uninsured and underinsured individuals who are 19 years of age and older and eligible children 6 months and up.

The clinics are open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They accept walk-ins or call (972) 692-2780 to set up an appointment. You must bring your COVID vaccination card with you if you are getting an additional dose.

Clinic locations