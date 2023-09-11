Suicide rates are on the rise in Denton County. Here’s what loved ones should know

“I never saw the signs.” That’s what Jorden Clifton often hears from family members and friends who have had a loved one die by suicide.

Clifton is the scene coordinator for Denton County’s Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team. A part of Denton County MHMR since 2015, the LOSS Team offers post-suicide support to families.

It’s mostly volunteer-based and made up of other suicide survivors or qualified mental health professionals.

“They’re called suicide survivors since they’re more likely to die by suicide themselves than the general public,” Clifton said. “We connect them with resources that are immediately beneficial for their mental health. … We try to destigmatize suicide, we go on scene to suicides and do delayed visits. We show them that there is life after such loss.”

What especially puts suicide survivors at two to 10 times the risk is the guilt. Grief after a death like suicide, unlike some other deaths, can leave family wondering what more they could have done to save their loved one’s life.

“Becoming knowledgeable with depression and suicidal ideation can go a long way in saving a loved one,” Clifton said.

Like other places around the nation, Denton County has seen an upward trend in suicides. In 2022, there were 123 suicides in Denton County. In 2021, it was 98.

Within the first eight months of 2023, there have been 82 suicides. Clifton said it wouldn’t be surprising if this year’s numbers exceed last year’s.

Also similar to nationwide statistics, white males in Denton County are the most likely population to die by suicide. However, Clifton said other demographics are growing.

Of the 123 people who died by suicide in 2022, 93 of them were males and 30 were females. The most common method, accounting for over 50% of suicides, is by gunshot.

But these statistics don’t paint the full picture. For example, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that while males die by suicide more often, females report more suicide attempts than males.

Clifton said the county doesn’t track suicide attempts because there’s no real method of getting an accurate number. Attempts aren’t always reported.

Similarly, there is no complete count of suicide attempt data available in the U.S., the AFSP reports. The foundation can estimate, though. Among all demographics, the foundation estimates there are dozens of attempts for every suicide. This disparity leaves room for intervention.

In light of National Suicide Prevention Week, Clifton shared some common indications of suicidal ideation or depression and how to address them:

A common symptom of suicidal ideation is feelings of hopelessness. Clifton recommended paying attention to whether a loved one is expressing feelings of being trapped or not being able to see a way out of a situation or circumstances.

Other symptoms could be giving away prized possessions, an increase in substance use, or a loss of interest in what they used to find interest in.

Those suffering often find a way to say goodbye without actually saying “goodbye,” Clifton said. It could be through a text or doing something they normally wouldn’t, she said.

If there are doubts about whether a loved one is suicidal, Clifton said to just ask them outright.

“I would suggest a good way of helping their loved one is asking directly if they are suicidal,” Clifton said. “The question of ‘Are you wanting to hurt yourself?’ is very different than ‘Are you wanting to kill yourself?’ Being able to be direct with your loved one can go a long way.”

After noticing the signs or receiving an answer, Clifton said help looks like accessing resources and taking action.

Taking away lethal means is a key preventive measure, Clifton said. Because so many suicides involve firearms, Clifton teaches household members to lock away guns, disable guns and store ammunition separately from guns.

Medication overdose is also a common method of suicide. Clifton advises household members to get rid of any medications they don’t regularly use and lock up any that they do use.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number is 988, available 24/7. Trained crisis counselors can talk suicidal individuals through a crisis or offer assistance to individuals who call on behalf of a suicidal person. You can also text 988 or chat online at 988Lifeline.org.

Denton County MHMR offers 24/7 crisis intervention, intake, support and referral at its Crisis Outpatient Clinic. The crisis hotline is 1-800-762-0157.

If someone has lost a family member or friend to suicide, they can call the LOSS Team’s 24/7 phone line at 940-205-6796. It is not a crisis line. They can also email Clifton at jordenc@dentonmhmr.org.

