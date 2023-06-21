Living with ADHD and its impact on a person’s daily life

Listen to the story audio: Your browser does not support the audio element.

According to the CDC, up to ten percent of the U.S. population has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The disorder causes difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior. While the disorder is most often found in children, it can appear in adults too, making their daily lives more challenging.

For the full hour, we are joined by KC Davis, a licensed professional counselor and author of the book How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing. Davis shares her insight on ADHD and how it can cause many to feel overwhelmed and avoid self-care.

We're also joined by Dr. Asim Shah, Executive Vice Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine, who explains how ADHD is tested, what the signs are for ADHD in adults, and the differences between medications used to treat the disorder.

Guests:

KC Davis



Dr. Asim Shah

Professor and Executive Vice Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine



