How North Texans can stay cool, conserve energy during this week's sweltering heat

North Texas is under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday, as the heat indices in North and Central Texas are expected to hit as high as 120 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS recommended residents stay inside air conditioned buildings if possible. For those who must be outdoors, the NWS recommended wearing light-colored clothing, hydrating and taking frequent shaded breaks.

"It's the humidity that's really making the sweltering heat, that's making it dangerous out there," according to NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas — or ERCOT, the state's power grid operator — has asked Texans to conserve energy if possible Tuesday evening, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The voluntary conservation notice comes as high temperatures rankle much of the state.

The conditions have not pushed ERCOT into emergency operations, according to the energy provider's voluntary conservation notice. However, the agency predicts record demand during the extreme heat.

#TXANS Update—6/20/2023: ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for today from 4–8 p.m. due to extreme heat & forecasted record demand. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so. ERCOT is not in emergency operations. https://t.co/SZ8ZOry02C pic.twitter.com/7Mg2NCw9K3 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) June 20, 2023

The NWS predicts temperatures in North Texas will drop to 94 degrees Thursday and Friday before returning to the triple digits during the weekend.

ERCOT recommended energy-saving tips include:



Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate cold air

Close curtains and blinds on windows that receive direct sunlight

Avoid using washers, dryers or other large appliances

Unplug or turn off non-essential lights and appliances

North Texas cooling stations

The Salvation Army runs several cooling stations across North Texas.

Locations include:

