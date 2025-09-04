Take a look at the weirder looking districts in Texas under the proposed new redistricting

Currently, Texas sends 25 Republicans and 12 Democrats to the U.S. House.

Texas Republicans hope their new map will result in Texans electing five more Republicans – and five fewer Democrats – to Congress in 2026. One of the most peculiar things about the whole process is how some of the lines are being drawn.

Data Capitol Data

For example, in District 15 the redrawn trail up from the border through the Rio Grande Valley and a bit farther north, part of a broader effort targeting several Democratic incumbents in metro areas and South Texas. The travel time between Hidalgo, which is on the state's coastline and Gonzales County in central Texas would take nearly 5 hours to travel through.

Then in the 35th Congressional District, currently occupied by Democratic U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, is one of five blue seats that were dismantled under new lines passed by the Legislature last week with the goal of electing more GOP members of Congress from Texas. If you turn your head to the left the drawing looks like a dog howling at the moon.

Data Capitol Texas

Under the new map, District 35 loses its piece of Austin and now covers parts of San Antonio and outlying eastern areas in Bexar, Guadalupe, Wilson and Karnes counties, the latter three of which are heavily Republican. But notice in the redraw, how the district dips down into 3 to break it up connecting with District 26.

According to previous rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, parties can carve up districts for political gain, but they cannot redraw the districts to dilute the voting strength of voters of color. Because Black and Hispanic voters in major Texas cities favor Democrats, it can be hard to determine whether lines are drawn for partisan gains versus racial dilution.

The new seat would have voted for President Donald Trump by a 10-point margin had it existed in 2024. Casar has announced that he plans to run in the new Austin-based 37th Congressional District, which remains solidly blue.

Data Capitol Texas

Meanwhile, the proposed new District 4 would include all of Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Red River counties with parts of Bowie and Collin County and the tiniest sliver of Denton County. While both counties seem to be drawn the same, District 4 shows a slight dip into the state’s 3rd District.