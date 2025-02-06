A new poll suggests Texans favor legalizing recreational marijuana but banning THC

A new poll shows Texans want to ban THC but are in favor of legalizing the use of recreational marijuana.

THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is the main psychoactive chemical component found in cannabis and is what causes the sensation of feeling high.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has pushed to ban all THC consumable products. He took to X about the findings of the poll saying, "People simply don't want them around."

But the findings of the poll from University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs also show 62% of respondents are in favor of legalizing the use of recreational marijuana.

Almost four out of five polled are in favor of legalizing the sale and use of prescription marijuana, suggesting a confusion among Texans on cannabis use.

A new survey from the Hobby School asked Texans to weigh in on the legalization of gambling and marijuana. The findings indicate majority support for easing restrictions while addressing differences in opinion based on demographics. Read the report at https://t.co/TunitcMOT4. pic.twitter.com/XxkADMhHdN — Hobby School of Public Affairs (@hobbyschooluh) February 4, 2025

"Texas is surrounded by states which already allow casino gambling, and several have legalized or eased marijuana regulations,” Renée Cross, researcher and senior executive director of the Hobby School said. “Proponents of both legalized gambling and legalized marijuana argue Texans are taking money that could be spent here out of state.”

Patrick has expressed that the complete ban on THC products is one of his top priorities.

“Once the facts are out in the open, there is no doubt these public polling numbers will rise as more Texans demand a ban on these dangerous THC products,” Patrick said on X.

Yet the poll found that 69% of those polled were in favor of decriminalizing marijuana and even more supported medicinal use of the drug.

"Even though Texas is a conservative state ... folks want the flexibility of being able to gamble or partake in marijuana," Cross said.