City applications for utility assistance close less than 24 hours after opening

Tarrant County residents hoping to apply for utility assistance from the city of Fort Worth will have to wait another month.

Less than 24 hours after the city opened up applications for its utility bill payment assistance program, it closed the application portal. A message on the application portal informed residents that the program, administered by the Community Action Partners division, has reached its application limit for February. Community Action Partners manages the program for all of Tarrant County.

In addition, the message noted that the portal experienced technical difficulties due to “unprecedented user volume.” Applications submitted through the portal before its closure will still be processed.

Michelle Doonkeen, assistant director of the city’s neighborhood services department who oversees the program, said in a statement that the city shut down the portal to meet the needs of those who had already applied.

“The help isn’t done,” Doonkeen said. “We plan to hold outreach events in March to help serve all customers, including elderly clients and those with limited computer access. Please follow ‘Fort Worth Neighborhood Services’ on Facebook for continuing information.”

The city declined to disclose the number of applications it received before closing the portal.

The program will reopen applications in March. Vulnerable populations, including seniors, those with disabilities and those with young children are prioritized.

If you intend to apply next month, be sure to have the following documents and information ready:

Proof of U.S. Citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

Proof of income for all household members over 18.

Benefit verification letters (e.g., Social Security, Texas Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF).

A driver’s license or government-issued photo ID.

A recent utility bill.

