Dallas leaders vow 'transparency' in city manager search — after 3 hours of closed-door interviews

Interim Dallas city manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and two assistant city managers from other cities are the finalists in the search for a permanent Dallas city manager, a city council committee confirmed after three hours of interviews behind closed doors Monday.

But there was no open acknowledgement of the fact that one of the candidates — Sacramento Assistant City Manager Mario Lara — was not on the original list of finalists, nor that another person was removed entirely without explanation.

The city's Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs immediately went into closed session Monday morning for interviews with the help of hiring firm Baker Tilly and emerged with the confirmation of the three finalists. Members immediately voted in favor of recommending Tolbert, Lara and and Fort Worth assistant city manager William Johnson — with a brief statement from committee chair Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins.

"We are going to go out to the residents of Dallas to make them part of this selection, and so with that, I want to make sure we all have transparency," Atkins said.

Mark Washington, city manager of Grand Rapids, Michigan, withdrew from the running after the Grand Rapids City Commission renewed his contract. Three City Hall sources confirmed to KERA News that Zachary Williams, Chief Operating Officer of DeKalb County, Georgia, also came off the list, but it’s unclear whether he dropped out or was removed from the process.

Tolbert has filled in as city manager since former city manager T.C. Broadnax left the city in May to take on the same position in Austin. Johnson was formerly the transportation director in Baltimore and the deputy chief operating officer and public works commissioner in Atlanta.

The interviews occurred in closed session because the committee was dealing with private human resources matters, District 2 Council Member Jesse Moreno told KERA News after the meeting.

Moreno, a committee member, said he couldn't comment on why semifinalists present on the initial list were no longer under consideration and would have to check with the city attorney's office before commenting further.

The list of about 50 prospects was narrowed down to four semifinalists presented to city council members in November, but some later said they were kept in the dark about the other candidates — which happened at the instruction of Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins, KERA News reported.

That led District 9 Council Member Paula Blackmon, District 11 Council Member Jaynie Schultz and District 13 Council Member Gay Donnell Willis to independently schedule a special meeting for the morning of Dec. 16 to talk about the city manager selection process — even though an Ad Hoc Committee meeting was already scheduled for later that day.

The first failed to reach a quorum, and the second resulted in the scheduling of Monday’s meeting.

Atkins was not immediately available for comment on this story.

Even though Baker Tilly said they did not disclose the full list of applicants at the behest of Atkins, Moreno blamed the firm for any confusion. He also applauded Atkins for his leadership in the process.

The committee is now ready to move forward with "three strong candidates," he said.

"Like any other city, Dallas is faced with its own unique challenges, whether it be the pension, whether it be hiring the next police chief, whether it be navigating the propositions that the voters have voted in favor of in the most recent charter," Moreno said. "And so, we need someone that can listen to the needs of the community, someone who is able to deliver on the goals set forward before this council."

As for community feedback, Moreno said that will come in the form of public meetings scheduled throughout mid-January in North, Central and South Dallas that are as accessible as possible.

The city aims to pick its permanent city manager by the end of January.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on X @tosibamowo.

